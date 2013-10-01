Soprano Robin Johannsen to Make US Recital Debut in Mayo Concert Hall

The College of New Jersey Department of Music and the Center for the Arts are thrilled to be presenting Philadelphia-born soprano Robin Johannsen on Saturday, November 2, 2013 at 8:00PM in Mayo Concert Hall. Since her debut with the Deutsche Oper Berlin in 2002, Johannsen has been sought after by the most prestigious opera houses, symphony halls and music festivals throughout Europe. In recent years, she has also made several appearances in the USA, performing with the Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras as well as with the Oregon Bach Festival under such celebrated conductors as Helmuth Rilling, Marin Alsop, Robert Page, and Jeffrey Kahane.

This event will be Johannsen’s United States premiere solo recital. The program will consist of works by Handel, Mahler, Schubert, Ravel, Bernstein, and Mozart, in collaboration with the Department of Music faculty Tomoko Kanamaru as well as the Dean of the School of Arts and Communication, John C. Laughton. A light reception sponsored by the TCNJ Alumni Association will follow the performance in the Pelson Lobby of the Music Building.

Tomoko Kanamaru, piano: Described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as a “charismatic pianist,” Ms. Kanamaru has appeared with the Savannah, Toledo, Middletown (Ohio), and Annapolis Symphonies, the Binghamton Philharmonic, and Symphony of Southeast Texas. Ms. Kanamaru recently performed for New York Philharmonic Ensembles and New York Chamber Music Festival, in which she was reviewed favorably in the New York Times by Allan Kozinn. Ms. Kanamaru has recorded for the Nippon Columbia and the MSR Classics labels, and has had numerous publications from the Yamaha Music Foundation, RM Williams Publishing, and Balquhidder Music. She has given master classes/lectures at Indiana State, Syracuse, and Carnegie Mellon Universities. Her workshop at the National Conference on Keyboard Pedagogy was featured in the Washington Post and the BBC’s The World Today for worldwide broadcast.

John C. Laughton, clarinet: Dr. Laughton is the Dean of the School of the Arts and Communication at The College of New Jersey. He has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in major concert halls and conservatories throughout the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, New Zealand, The People’s Republic of China, and The Republic of China. He has served on the panel of judges for the Taneev International Chamber Music Festival in Russia and The Fourth Georgian Competition of Musician-Performers in Tbilisi, Georgia. The recipient of two Fulbright Fellowships, he holds advanced degrees from The University of Iowa (DMA) and The Catholic University of America (MM).