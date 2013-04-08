Communication Studies Professor Releases New Book

After working for over 20 years with TCNJ students on multiple projects examining the impact of society on media, communication studies professor John Pollock assembled a collection of work by leading scholars to explore new directions in the subfield, a book titled Media and Social Inequality: Innovations in Community Structure Research (Routledge, 2013). Contrary to traditional efforts examining the impact of media on society, the “community structure” subfield instead endeavors to measure the reverse: the impact of society on media, an effort to link city or national demographic variations with differences in reporting on critical social and political issues.

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