Opportunities for Prospective & Accepted Students

Meet & Greets with the Dean’s Office (In-Person)

We invite you to join the Dean’s Office for a Meet and Greet! Office hours will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., between January 18 and May 5. Registration is required. Please use the form below to indicate when you plan to attend. We are looking forward to connecting with you during your visit and are happy to answer your questions.

Info Sessions & Portfolio Evaluations with Art and Art History

Sign up for a virtual portfolio evaluation or a 1-on-1 information sessions with the Department of Art and Art History. See the schedule below for appointment dates. Sessions run for approximately 20 minutes each. Please use this sign-up sheet here.

Feel free to reach out to artdept@tcnj.edu if you have any questions or need help, or want to connect at a different time, sign up with the department’s program assistant.

COM to Class with Communication Studies

Join the Department of Communication Studies on Tuesday, March 8 for a special event designed just for you. Meet current students and faculty, sit in on a class of your choosing, to hang out and eat with us, and to get tours of our facilities. Register today! We have four time options Each visit will include lunch or dinner with faculty and students, tours of our facilities, and classes to visit. The course options for each time are listed below:

Option A: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Class Options: Intro to TV Studies OR Interpersonal Communication)

(Class Options: Intro to TV Studies OR Interpersonal Communication) Option B: Noon – 3:30 p.m. (Class Options: Intro to TV Studies OR Comm. Approaches to User Experience /UX)

(Class Options: Intro to TV Studies OR Comm. Approaches to User Experience /UX) Option C: 3-7 p.m. (Class Option: Small Group Communication)

(Class Option: Small Group Communication) Option D: 4:30-8 p.m. (Class Options: Interpersonal Communication OR Health & Risk Communication)

Learn more ways to create, collaborate and communicate with Communication Studies.