The Dean’s Advisory Council supports the School of the Arts and Communication. Serving as advisors, advocates, and ambassadors of the School, council members assist the dean in actualizing the school vision and mission; share timely trends, changes, and developments so that the School might more quickly incorporate real world issues into the curriculum; help advance awareness of the School in the state, the region, and the nation; highlight opportunities for partnerships that can potentially result in internships, job placements, research opportunities, guest speakers, and other supportive activities; and supports and participates in school events.
Members
George Anderson ’84
Communication Studies
President, Creative Services, Trailer Park Creative Services
Folake Ayiloge ‘16
Interactive Multimedia and Communication Studies
Associate Producer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Bryan Faller ’09
Art and Art History
Investment Advisor Representative, The Faller Company, LLC
Principal, Faller Arts LLC
Laura Forti
Warner Media
Jennifer Fowler ’96
Communication Studies
Senior VP, Commercial & Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment
Jessica Gebauer ’11
Art (Fine Art)
Founder and CEO, Krysset
Tom Gebauer ’07
Art (Graphic Design)
User Experience Design Fellow, Google.org / Google
Ray Hennessey ’94
Journalism
CEO and Executive Partner at Vocatus
Eric Johnson ’04
Communication Studies
CNN
Andy Polansky
Retired Chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA and Executive Chairman at Weber Shandwick
Bob Rinaldi
Jacob’s Music
Derek Wan ‘01
Journalism
Director, Non-Fiction Original Series, Netflix