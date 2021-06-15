Dean’s Advisory Council

The Dean’s Advisory Council supports the School of the Arts and Communication. Serving as advisors, advocates, and ambassadors of the School, council members assist the dean in actualizing the school vision and mission; share timely trends, changes, and developments so that the School might more quickly incorporate real world issues into the curriculum; help advance awareness of the School in the state, the region, and the nation; highlight opportunities for partnerships that can potentially result in internships, job placements, research opportunities, guest speakers, and other supportive activities; and supports and participates in school events.

Members

George Anderson ’84

Communication Studies

President, Creative Services, Trailer Park Creative Services

Folake Ayiloge ‘16

Interactive Multimedia and Communication Studies

Associate Producer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Bryan Faller ’09

Art and Art History

Investment Advisor Representative, The Faller Company, LLC

Principal, Faller Arts LLC

Laura Forti

Warner Media

Jennifer Fowler ’96

Communication Studies

Senior VP, Commercial & Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment

Jessica Gebauer ’11

Art (Fine Art)

Founder and CEO, Krysset

Tom Gebauer ’07

Art (Graphic Design)

User Experience Design Fellow, Google.org / Google

Ray Hennessey ’94

Journalism

CEO and Executive Partner at Vocatus

Eric Johnson ’04

Communication Studies

CNN

Andy Polansky

Retired Chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA and Executive Chairman at Weber Shandwick

Bob Rinaldi

Jacob’s Music

Derek Wan ‘01

Journalism

Director, Non-Fiction Original Series, Netflix