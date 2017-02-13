Undeclared Exploration

Undeclared students are encouraged to gather information in and outside the classroom to make the best informed decisions regarding their program(s) of study.
- Have an interest in or outside of ArtsComm? Connect with the Chairperson or Assistant Dean to discuss their fields of study, explore departmental websites, and try a class in a potential interest (with guidance from an advisor, of course).
- Utilize the PAWS “What-If Report” to explore course requirements for majors, minors or concentrations they might be considering. Not sure how to use the What-If Report? Feel free to visit the What-If Tutorial.
- Connect with the Career Center
- Focus 2 – A self-paced, online career and education planning that assess your interests and values and explore career fields and major areas of study that are most compatible with your assessment results.
- Individual Career Counseling