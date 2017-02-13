Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Information for Students in Transition

 The Assistant Dean can serve as a point of contact for students who may be already be in a declared major but looking to explore a program within Arts and Communication (as a stand-alone program or to complement their already existing major).

The Assistant Dean can:

Students interested in programs within the School of the Arts and Communication may connect with Assistant Dean Erica Kalinowski via email (ekalinow@tcnj.edu) or phone (609-771-2277), or may stop into the Dean’s Suite, AIMM 321.

 