Information for Students in Transition

The Assistant Dean can serve as a point of contact for students who may be already be in a declared major but looking to explore a program within Arts and Communication (as a stand-alone program or to complement their already existing major).

The Assistant Dean can:

Offer advice on course selection, assist with registration, clarify major entrance guidelines, and facilitate a smooth transition into a students’ area desired program of study

Work with student to establish and evaluate academic goals

Assist in understanding and navigating college policies and procedures

Connect students with appropriate department chairs, as well as other college programs and resources

Students interested in programs within the School of the Arts and Communication may connect with Assistant Dean Erica Kalinowski via email (ekalinow@tcnj.edu) or phone (609-771-2277), or may stop into the Dean’s Suite, AIMM 321.