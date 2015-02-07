Success Stories

Great things happen when people connect in a community that shares their purpose and supports their passions. It’s a truth we live every day—through our commitment to art, music, and media—at the School of the Arts and Communication. We believe that creative minds flourish when learning is collaborative, immersive, and purpose-driven, a philosophy that inspires both students and faculty to amazing feats of success in understanding, interpreting, and transforming our world.
Explore the many ways our students, faculty, and alumni are using the power of human expression to create and innovate—and build a lifetime of success.
April 8, 2025Communication studies assistant professor showcases first in-theaters film
This spring, TCNJ celebrated the campus premiere of Communication Studies Assistant Professor Matthew Lawrence’s latest horror film “Bloody Axe Wound” during two film screenings in Kendall Hall. The film debuted in 237 movie theaters across the country on Dec. 27, 2024, Lawrence’s first film to be shown in theaters.
March 3, 2025Senior visual arts student Chloe Showler among semi-finalists in Mayo Business Plan Competition
Chloe Showler ’25, a visual arts major, has made it to the semi-final round of the Mayo Business Plan Competition.
January 27, 2025Communication studies professor Yifeng Hu embarks on projects to document and share our country’s AAPI history
Yifeng Hu, associate professor of communication studies, spent a good part of last summer documenting the stories of Chinese immigrants and their descendants in Arkansas. Now, she hopes that similar storytelling projects will soon capture the voices of Asian communities in New Jersey. The project is part of the ASIANetwork-Mellon Foundation Award for AAPI Voices […]
November 29, 2022Assistant Professor and Director of Bands Eric Laprade revitalizes a timeless piece with the Piazzolla Project
Assistant Professor and Director of Bands Eric Laprade first heard Astor Piazzolla’s Sinfonía Buenos Aires in 2014 at a Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert. “I immediately thought that this piece, which had recently been rediscovered after being lost for many years, would lend itself to a wind band transcription,” shared Laprade. Much of Laprade’s scholarly-creative work […]
April 20, 2016TCNJ Student Accepted to Prestigious Music Festival
TCNJ Music Performance Major Therese DeGenova ’17 has been accepted into the prestigious Pierre Monteux School and Music Festival for its 2016 session. This intensive, six-week summer program trains aspiring orchestra musicians and conductors through a rigorous rehearsal and performance schedule. “When I got the news that I was accepted into this program, I was […]
April 18, 2016Chris Lundy and Ryan Laux Named Winners of 2016 Polansky Fellowship
The School of the Arts and Communication is pleased to announce that Ryan Laux ‘17 and Chris Lundy ‘17 have been selected as the 2016 Polansky Fellowship recipients. Laux and Lundy are both Interactive Multimedia (IMM) majors and have gained recognition for a number of video projects that they have worked on collaboratively, including the […]
February 11, 2016Alumnus’ Art Exhibit Reimagines Vintage Designs
TCNJ Art Education alumnus Scott Samuels ’15 has a new exhibit titled “In and Out of Digital Space” featured in the AIMM Building on the TCNJ campus. Scott recently took the time to share about the inspirations behind his work and memories from his time at TCNJ. To see more of Scott’s work, visit www.ScottSamuelsArt.com. […]
March 10, 2015TCNJ Chorale collaborates with acclaimed vocal ensemble Magnificat in NY performance
The enticing and seductive lyric poetry of the Song of Songs, also known as the Song of Solomon or the Canticles, has long been a source of inspiration to composers. In this shared performance with the critically acclaimed English vocal ensemble, Magnificat, The College of New Jersey Chorale returns to the Great Music at St. […]
February 7, 2015IMM professor collaborates with local elementary school to celebrate diversity
January 7, 2015Iconic photographs of the Civil Rights movement showcased by TCNJ Art Gallery
From January 28 through March 1, 2015, TCNJ’s Art Gallery will present, Danny Lyon: Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement. The exhibition includes 50 photographs by renowned photographer and filmmaker Danny Lyon, whose 1960s photographs of the Civil Rights movement are considered to be some of the defining images of the era. The exhibition […]