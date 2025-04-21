A ‘Full House’ of creativity: graphic design seniors showcase final work

It’s a “Full House” of talent at TCNJ this spring! The graphic design senior showcase, running from April 9 to April 24, features the final projects of 30 senior students completing their BFA degrees in TCNJ Art Gallery and side galleries. This year’s theme, based on the popular TV show, is inspired by the large amount of students graduating in the graphic design program compared to previous years.

The exhibition celebrates the creativity and artistic vision of graduating graphic design seniors. Their hard work through the years is displayed through branding, typography, interactive design, and digital media. Students were split into various teams to bring the showcase together including PR, branding, fundraising, installation, and website.

Jack Adams ’25, who is a part of the PR team said his project allowed him to dive into the field of package design which he is interested in pursuing.

“This piece reflects my growth and learning as a graphic design student at TCNJ by showcasing professional level work I have been able to accomplish at TCNJ,” Adams said.

Adams piece, “Taste Buds,” is a consumable cannabis company that has a line of products such as beverages, edibles, and gummies. He created mockups of product packaging, branding identity elements, and a virtual rendering.

Adams said creating his project using a multitude of Adobe programs allowed him to learn new techniques to achieve his goals of communicating his ideas into his designs.

The ArtsComm community celebrated the opening of the graphic design senior showcase on April 9.

“I think seeing my own work up on display next to creative works by my classmates is awesome, knowing that our graduating class has a very strong and well executed showcase,” Adams said.

Courtney Nagy ’25 said the pieces she showcased reflect the receptive and eclectic student and designer she has become through the years. The work she displayed, which culminated through the academic year, included packaging for a medicinal cannabis company, poster designs for CUB (College Union Board), three banners, an app, and shirt design for TCNJ.

“The pride I feel in myself and my peers is unmeasurable,” Nagy said. She said the showcase has provided immense feelings of gratitude and fulfillment, as everyone has worked long days for the result.

“Without the help of my professors and faculty within the ArtsComm school, we wouldn’t have been able to have such a successful show,” she said.

– Emilia Calabrese ’27