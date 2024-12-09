TCNJ offers vibrant theatre community in the classroom, on and off the stage

Theatre opportunities at TCNJ continue to grow with various theatre productions across campus and academic opportunities. Through the theatre minor, TCNJ students are offered courses in acting, dance and movement fundamentals, Lyric Theatre, and more.

“Our theater community as TCNJ is thriving because of the passionate students who participate in Lyric Theatre, TCNJ Musical Theatre, All College Theatre, Shakespeare 70, and the theater minor. Being involved in these groups, auditioning for productions, volunteering backstage, playing in a pit, etc., are all ways to find friends who share your interests, build a network within the theater industry, and develop technique and experience,” explained Nathan Brewer, director of TCNJ Lyric Theatre and coordinator of the theatre minor.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre held its Broadway Open Mic Night event in October. Audience members volunteered to put their name in a hat, and if they were selected, would sing a show tune of their choice with a live pianist. Those who did not put their name in a hat were able to enjoy the performances from the night.

In the spring, students involved in Lyric Theatre will have a master class opportunity with composer Stephen Schwartz in preparation for their spring production which will headline a soon-to-be-announced Broadway performer. Students will take the advice from Mr. Schwartz and they will apply his notes to Lyric Theatre’s full production of his greatest hits in Kendall Hall on April 16.

“Our students have the incredible and rare opportunity to sing songs written by Stephen Schwartz for the composer himself, and to receive feedback from the person who wrote them,” Brewer said. “This access to a legendary living composer is an experience that very few college students will ever get.”

Brewer’s connections in the Broadway world have led to opportunities for students in recent years to learn directly from composers Andrew Lippa, Jeanine Tesori and Jason Robert Brown, and perform with Broadway performers including Kate Baldwin, Joshua Henry and Solea Pfeiffer.

TCNJ’s ACT performed a modern rendition of Macbeth, which was directed by Kurt Foxworth, at the beginning of the semester. ACT’s Vice President Oliver Eloe reflected on how much students enjoyed working on such a unique piece that built upon the classic Macbeth. Aside from selling out, Eloe is most proud of the camaraderie within the cast and the production staff.

Next semester, ACT will perform Skin Off Our Teeth. “I’m excited to work on something that’s a little out of our comfort zone,” Eloe said. “Skin off our teeth is not a show many people hear about. It holds a lot of comedy but also a lot of heart to it.”

TCNJ’s TMT recently wrapped up its production of Carrie, which had all five shows sell out the Black Box Theater in just two hours.

“These themes [from Carrie] of bullying and family dynamics are still relevant in today’s world,” said Carrie co-director Alyssa Hemsey. “I’m really proud of the fact that we were able to tell this story together.”

“No matter what role [a person] was playing within this production, they took on a big role,” said Carrie co-director Brendan Branosky.

TMT has begun auditions for their spring production of Curtains, which will be directed by Amanda Pasquini and will feature alumnus Ben Reim as music director.

