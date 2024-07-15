Music Education major awarded Presser Scholarship

Josh Laude, who graduated with a BA in Music Education this spring, was recently named a 2024 Presser Undergraduate Scholar. The Presser Scholarship is designed to encourage and support the education of a music student who exemplifies high academic accomplishment, leadership, and citizenship.

Department Chair and Professor of Music Colleen Sears presented Laude with the award during the TCNJ Wind Ensemble concert on April 27. He was nominated for the award by the TCNJ music faculty.

“This year’s recipient is recognized by the TCNJ music faculty as an incredibly hard working, multi-talented musician and a gentle, kind, and generous human being,” Sears said. “You can find him as a leader in the wind ensemble percussion section, playing violin in the orchestra, and horn in the concert band.”

Laude said the $4,000 award will give him access to professional memberships in the American Choral Directors Association and National Association for Music Education. It will also help him further grow as a music teacher at New Brunswick Public Schools where he teaches general music and the middle school choir.

“I will now have additional resources to enrich my future classroom,” Laude said. “I want to invest in creative musical tools such as solfege posters, rhythm note cards, and more to help elevate the students’ understanding of music and make things more fun.”

Music has always been an integral part of Laude’s life. His mother plays the piano and was a church choir director. His brother and sister sing and play the piano and guitar. His grandfather was considered the “jack of all trades” and played the accordion, musical saw, trumpet, string bass, and had a “hearty voice at karaoke.” When his father was alive, he would sing for the family, play guitar and piano.

Laude says when he listens to CD recordings of his father singing, it brings melancholy, but also a great sense of joy.

“Music can bring healing, joy, pain, anger, and almost any emotion possible. This inspired me to pursue a career in music education,” Laude said. “I believe that teaching students to engage with their emotions in a healthy way through music is something that can help them through difficult times, especially in the long term. As a musician, I hope that I can positively impact others through music and bring joy to others’ lives.”