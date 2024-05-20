TCNJ holds 168th commencement ceremonies on May 16–17

The College of New Jersey held its 168th commencement celebration on May 16–17, 2024 at Lions Stadium on campus with school-specific ceremonies that served as the culmination of the TCNJ experience for the 1,785 undergraduates and 299 graduate students in TCNJ’s Class of 2024.

TCNJ Interim President Michael A. Bernstein presided over his first commencement at the college and praised the class for its perseverance as it endured multiple changes and disruptions to the traditional college experience due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“You began your TCNJ career with remote instruction from your homes, rather than from on campus — unable to make new friends and get to know the college you now call home,” he said. “Over the last three years it is clear you would not let this unorthodox start to your college career define your time at TCNJ. Since that first year you made certain to embrace your college experience and made the most of every opportunity placed before you. You brought the campus back to life and your resiliency propelled you to great heights.”

Pamela Barnett, dean of the School of the Arts and Communication, also marked her first commencement ceremony here at the college and told the class she has experienced one of the best years of her professional life.

“Your faculty and staff have witnessed your growth and we have great faith in your ability to take what you have learned and apply it to make good careers, but more importantly, to make a difference in your communities, your workplaces, your neighborhoods, and your families,” she said.

Dora Krstic, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering after serving as the president of TCNJ’s civil engineering honor society, used her time at the lectern to thank the faculty members who encouraged her along her journey.

“You prepared us to become hardworking and competent professionals,” she said. “Through countless hours in classrooms and labs you nudged us in the right direction until we found the path we were meant to be on. With the first steps on that path being made today we promise you: we will make you proud.”

The archived webcast of all eight commencement ceremonies can be found at the official TCNJ Commencement website. The college also has posted a photo gallery on its official Facebook page.