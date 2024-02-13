Department of State names TCNJ a top producer of Fulbrights

The U.S. Department of State has recognized The College of New Jersey as one of only three “Top Fulbright-Producing Institutions” in New Jersey — alongside Princeton and Rutgers–New Brunswick — for the 2023–24 academic year. Only 170 institutions of higher learning in the United States received this distinction. The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program.

“This achievement is a testament to your institution’s deep commitment to international exchange and to building lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries,” wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a letter to TCNJ President Michael Bernstein. “Fulbrighters strive to make the world a better place in classrooms and countries worldwide.”

The three students from TCNJ who were selected for Fulbright awards for academic year 2023–24:

Jennifer Choi '18, MAT '19, TESOL cert '22 received an English Teaching Assistantship to South Korea

Maeve Franklin '23 received an English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan

Serina Montero '23 received an English Teaching Assistantship to Spain

“The Fulbright Program provides opportunities for students to expand their horizons and gain an international perspective as they continue their academic and career journeys,” said Jennifer Palmgren, assistant provost at TCNJ. “All students who wish to pursue these types of opportunities are encouraged to consider applying.”

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges.

Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.

The Fulbright competition is administered at TCNJ through the Office of Post-Graduate Fellowships, which assists current students and recent alumni through the application process by providing information about application components and program eligibility, connecting prospective applicants with faculty or staff mentors, and coordinating campus review panels.

— Luke Sacks