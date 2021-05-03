TCNJ student media win awards in college media competitions

Students from The Signal, WTSR, and Lions Television were honored with prestigious awards in two competitive collegiate media competitions this year.

The New Jersey Press Foundation honored five writers from The Signal in its annual College Newspaper Contest. Kalli Collacino ’21, a journalism and professional writing major, and McKenzie Collins ’24, an English and journalism and professional writing double major with a minor in women’s, gender and sexuality placed second in the Feature Writing category; Camille Furst ’22, a journalism and professional writing major placed third in Enterprise/Investigative Reporting; Sean Leonard ’23, a biology major placed third in News Writing, and Jane Bowden ’20, who received a degree in journalism and professional writing and a minor in interactive multimedia placed second in Coronavirus Coverage. Collins also placed third in the Column/Opinion category. The Signal earned second place for Overall Website.

“These awards mean a lot,” says Emilie Lounsberry, associate professor of journalism and professional writing and faculty advisor to The Signal. “It’s great that our students are being recognized for doing great work — especially during a pandemic. I know how hard they work so I am thrilled for them.”

WTSR was also honored by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) at the annual spring national conference, held virtually this year on March 6, which culminated in the announcement of the year’s College Media Awards. WTSR directors Nancy Bowne ’23, an international studies major with minors in music and statistics; and Chandler Hubert ’21, a health and physical education major, both won individual awards for Best News Director for Radio and Best Sports Director for Radio, respectively. Bowne also won in the Best News Director for TV category for her role at Lions Television.

“Winning the awards is a huge honor for the station, particularly through this past year,” says WTSR station manager Bess Jones ’22, a biology major with minors in chemistry and deaf studies. “The IBS Conference awards is an international conference, so it’s a big deal for WTSR to get that kind of recognition for our work and our directors.”

WTSR, in collaboration with Lions Television, won the Best Use of Youtube category for the WTSR Underground YouTube channel, which uploads recordings of live music sessions from WTSR Studios in Kendall Hall featuring local artists and bands from the Trenton area and from the college. WTSR was also nominated for Best Use of Video in the Radio Station.

The College Newspaper Contest is an annual contest held by the NJPF that judges some of the best college newspapers and journalists in New Jersey. Entrants are judged by members of the New Jersey Press Association in 15 categories across different media formats and topics on criteria such as quality of reporting and the design and layout of web content.

The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System, an international organization of over 1,000 college and high school radio and television stations, has honored exceptional student radio and television operators across the country at its annual conference in New York City since its formation in 1940.

— Gregory Leddy ’21