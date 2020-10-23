New digital outlet features ArtsComm videos, virtual performances

TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication is launching a new digital platform this fall. ArtsComm DIGITAL features student-generated content, virtual performances and alumni stories in an easily accessible online format.

The digital platform, which lives right on the TCNJ website, includes embedded YouTube videos, links to web stories for viewers to read more about a particular subject, and access to

virtual exhibitions and showcases by academic departments, TCNJ Art Gallery, and Sarnoff Collection.

“ArtsComm DIGITAL represents a new way to connect with our audiences in the age of COVID because it allows us to change where we meet our audience. It also gives our students a new outlet to display their creative work for potential by global reach and that is an extraordinary opportunity for our students that not many schools like ours offer,” says Maurice Hall, dean of the School of the Arts and Communication. “ArtsComm DIGITAL doesn’t just archive student portfolios, but curates content in an accessible and engaging format; in that sense we are pioneers in the digital age.”

ArtsComm DIGITAL is a result of the collaborative efforts of students, faculty and staff in the School of the Arts and Communication. This semester a team of seven student interns with skills in video editing, audio production and graphic design have worked together with professional staff on the first phase of the project.

The students include: Michael Condiracci ’22, communication studies with a specialization in radio, television and film specialization; Alyssa Defilippis ’21, visual arts major with a specialization in graphic design and a minor in marketing; Seth Kaliroff ’21, communication studies major with a specialization in radio, television and film specialization and minors in interactive multimedia and marketing; Braden Kirk ’21, interactive multimedia major with minors in music technology and graphic design; Camryn Ley ’22, communication studies major with a specialization in radio, television and film specialization; Jodi Maloney ’22, communication studies major with a specialization in radio, television and film specialization; and Paulo Rojas ’21, communication studies major with a specialization in radio, television and film specialization.

“TCNJ Center for the Arts is proud to support ArtsComm DIGITAL. Our talented professional and student staff have nimbly learned new skills and adapted facilities and technologies to support the new platform,” says Rich Kroth, director of operations for TCNJ Center for the Arts. “Together we have mastered tools and techniques of streaming, remote audio and video production, and distanced safe use of our performance venues. All in support of sharing the creative and innovative work of our faculty and students with the TCNJ community and beyond.”

TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication will host the official launch of ArtsComm DIGITAL on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:30 p.m. during a livestream event on Facebook and YouTube. Tom McCarthy ’90, broadcaster of the Philadelphia Phillies will serve as the emcee of the one-hour event featuring interviews with Tammy Tibbets ’07, co-founder and CEO, She’s the First, Derek Wan ’01, director, non-fiction original series, Netflix, and Katrina Bragat ’20, a recent communication studies graduate; appearances by the ArtsComm Digital intern team; virtual performances, and short films.

To learn more, watch the ArtsComm DIGITAL promo.

– Meaghan Resta