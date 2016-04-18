Chris Lundy and Ryan Laux Named Winners of 2016 Polansky Fellowship

The School of the Arts and Communication is pleased to announce that Ryan Laux ‘17 and Chris Lundy ‘17 have been selected as the 2016 Polansky Fellowship recipients.

Laux and Lundy are both Interactive Multimedia (IMM) majors and have gained recognition for a number of video projects that they have worked on collaboratively, including the Welcome to TCNJ video and a documentary about toxic waste areas. Last year, the duo was part of the team that created “Paramnesia,” which won Best Special Effects at Campus Movie Fest.

With the Polansky Fellowship award, Laux and Lundy will lead two free video seminars, one for the TCNJ community, and one for the Trenton-Ewing community.

In their application for the Polansky Fellowship, Laux and Lundy state, “Film provides a level of empathetic significance necessary for conversation and changes both on the local level and the international stage. We believe that with a bit of technical skill, anyone can tell a powerful story through video.”

During the two seminars, Laux and Lundy will teach basic filming and editing skills, in addition to how to use video effectively as a compelling story-telling tool.

“Our passion for portraying thoughts and ideas through film has spanned the majority of our lives,” the two explained in their application. “We feel it is one of the most important and powerful communicative mediums of our generation.”

The two have impressed faculty with their professionalism and their determination.

“Chris and Ryan are both very driven by their curiosity,” IMM Chair John Kuiphoff said. “They are deeply invested in their education, which, for Chris and Ryan, often extends beyond the classroom. They see the bigger picture and their place in it.”

The Andy and Maria Polansky Scholarship Endowment provides fellowship awards in recognition of TCNJ students who demonstrate exemplary leadership and a commitment to enriching the community by applying their talents and skills in communication, media, and technology.