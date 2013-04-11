The College of New Jersey to Host Entrepreneurial Camp for Teens

The College of New Jersey School of the Arts and Communication is pleased to host The Gutsy Entrepreneur Boot Camp, an intellectually stimulating, fast-paced summer experience for High School aged participants. Gutsy is a fun and exciting week-long camp designed for creative thinking teens to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, what it takes to start and run a small business, and whether or not that path is right for them. The camp is designed to educate, inspire, and support bright, energetic, gutsy teens with an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for learning, and the desire to make this world a better place.

Design thinking, creativity, social media, and 21st century skills are central to the theme of the camp. Students form teams, work closely with mentors, and listen as industry thought-leaders share their experiences. Days are jam-packed with activities to help students discover, collaborate, problem solve, design, and communicate effectively, all skills that are important to success in business. Activities will also emphasize the importance of social entrepreneurship, sustainability, and fair trade practices. The final day of camp culminates with team presentations to a panel of mentors.

Wendy Richardson and Annette Velotto are the powerhouse duo behind Gutsy. Entrepreneurs themselves, Wendy gained experience at Software School, Inc., a graphics training and design business that she started shortly after graduating from college. Years later, she started a publishing company called Nerdy Books, and since then has authored, designed, produced, and published 12 Microsoft Office tip books and one book on environmental awareness.

Annette began as a part time meeting planner and eventually became Senior Vice President of Cardinal Health, providing integrated medical education to the healthcare industry. She then left the corporate world to begin her own medical audio/visual company. The rest of the Gutsy team is made up of others just like Wendy and Annette: entrepreneurs, industry thought leaders, educators, app and software developers, graphic designers, animators, social media consultants, yoga/Pilates instructors, and life-balance coaches.

Applications are being accepted shortly. For general questions or information about the College, please contact biased1@tcnj.edu.