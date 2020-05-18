Theatre Advisory Committee

TCNJ Theater Advisory Committee was established in 2019 to help organize and facilitate communication among the theatre production organizations, theater management, Center for the Arts, and academic departments at The College of New Jersey. It brings together talented students, faculty and staff involved in all aspects of the theatre at TCNJ.

Advisory Committee Members

Braden Drake, Student President of All College Theatre (ACT)

Justine DeNicola, Incoming President of All College Theatre (ACT)

Maureen Heffernan, Adjunct Faculty

Nick McBride, Associate Professor & Coordinator of Music Education

Evan López, Student President of TCNJ Musical Theatre (TMT)

Meghan Hatley, Student Vice President of TCNJ Musical Theatre (TMT)

Nathan Brewer, Adjunct Instructor and Director of Lyric Theatre

Lincoln Konkle, Ph.D., Professor of English

Richard Kroth, Director of Operations, Center for the Arts

Janet Quartarone, Executive Committee Member of Shakespeare ’70

Meaghan Resta, Communication, Marketing and Outreach Specialist

Dale Simon, Theater Manager, Kendall Hall

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement

The TCNJ Theatre Advisory Committee is committed to, for itself and for the various producing organizations who are its members, meaningful action in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion, in all aspects of our work, including decisions around content material, involvement of students and all other persons in performance and or production capacities, and in audience outreach to all students, and communities beyond TCNJ students. Read more

News & Updates

June 5, 2020 – A Message From TCNJ Theatre Advisory Committee