Video Production Camp

Kevin has served as Coordinator of Media Facilities since 2003, managing the college’s television studio, WTSR radio station, equipment distribution, technical support, budgets, planning, and FCC compliance. In his free time, he has served as a freelance sound designer, lighting designer, scenic designer, and stage technician for various theatre and corporate organizations. Prior to that, Kevin served as Theater Manager for the TCNJ Kendall Main Stage Theater for 15 years. He works on the premise that anything can be accomplished with patience and the willingness to learn. He has served as an advisor to student groups since he started at the college in 1988. He currently advises WTSR radio, All College Theatre, The Mixed Signals improv comedy troupe, and Synergy Dance Company. Kevin holds an Arts Degree in Theater Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also holds certificates in Dante network audio and is a certified Pro Tools instructor.