The first of its kind program on the East Coast! Building on the popularity of TCNJ’s annual Saxophone Summit, we are excited to offer TCNJ Summer Saxophone Institute 2026. Designed for high school-aged saxophonists, the institute will immerse students in all things saxophone! Under the direction of longtime TCNJ Artist Teacher of Saxophone, Professor Kathy Mitchell, each day will start with an “essentials workshop,” where you will work closely with institute faculty to develop your fundamentals, improve your tone, and grow as a saxophonist.
Explore fun, interesting, and challenging repertoire in both chamber ensemble settings–saxophone quartets–and a large saxophone ensemble. Choose from 1 of 3 exciting elective classes: Conducting 101, Introduction to Arranging, or Recording Basics for Musicians. Each day also includes special topic masterclasses, downtime, and evening activities. The institute will include a final concert in Mildred & Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall.
Registration opens January 2026!
About the Institute
Costs, Capacity & Ages
- Costs
- Residential Camp: $1,200
- Commuter Camp: $800
- Capacity: 20
- Ages: Rising ninth graders – graduating high school seniors
About the Day
Tentative Schedule
- 8:45 am Breakfast & Commuter Arrival
- 10 am “Essentials Workshop”
- 11:20 am Saxophone Quartet Rehearsals
- Each student will be placed in a chamber group and be coached one of our world-class faculty members
- 12:30 pm Lunch
- 1:30 pm Electives
- Conducting 101: Bringing Sound to Life through Movement
- Introduction to Arranging for Your Instrument
- Recording Basics for Musicians
- 2:30 pm Large Saxophone Ensemble Rehearsal
- 4 pm Special Topic Masterclass & Recitals
- 5 pm Dinner & Commuter Departure
- 7 pm Evening Social Activity
Elective Classes
Each student will be able to choose an elective class that interests them!
- Conducting 101: Bringing Sound to Life Through Movement with Dr. Laprade
- Learn the essentials of conducting and how movement shapes musical expression. In this class, you’ll explore beat patterns, cues, and expressive gestures while developing the skills needed to lead an ensemble with clarity, confidence, and musical intent.
- Introduction to Arranging for Your Instrument with Dr. José Beviá
- Learn the basics of arranging music with a focus on your own instrument. In this class, you’ll explore melody, harmony, and texture while creating your own arrangements in a fun, supportive environment—no composing experience required!
- Recording Basics for Musicians with Dr. Schuette
- Learn the fundamentals of recording in a hands-on, interactive setting. In this class, you’ll explore basic recording techniques, microphones, and simple audio software while gaining hands-on experience capturing great sound—skills you can use for practice, performance, and creative projects.
About the Faculty
Saxophone Faculty
- Kathy Mitchell, lead faculty member
- Vincent Buzzelli
- Nicholas Napier
- Keith So
Elective Course Faculty
- Dr. José Beviá, Introduction to Arranging
- Dr. Eric Laprade, Conducting 101
- Dr. Paul Schuette, Recording Basics
Questions?
We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.