TCNJ Opera Theatre to Perform A Grand Night of Opera with Symphony in C

Summer Brass Institute

Explore Brass at TCNJ | July 12 – 17, 2026

The first of its kind program on the East Coast! Building on the popularity of TCNJ’s annual Brass Summit, we are excited to offer TCNJ Summer Brass Institute 2026. Designed for high school-aged trumpet, horn, trombone, bass trombone, baritone/euphonium, and tuba students, the institute will immerse students in all things brass. Under the direction of TCNJ’s world-class brass faculty, including Alex Bender and Dr. Jonathan Heim (trumpet and horn); Bob Gale (trombone and euphonium) and Benjamin Kauffman (tuba), each day will start with an “essentials workshop,” where you will work closely with institute faculty to develop your fundamentals, improve your tone, and grow as a brass player.

Explore fun, interesting, and challenging repertoire in both chamber ensemble settings–brass quartets, quintets–and a large brass ensemble. Choose from 1 of 3 exciting elective classes: Conducting 101, Introduction to Arranging, or Recording Basics for Musicians. Each day also includes special topic masterclasses, downtime, and evening activities. The institute will include a final concert in Mildred & Ernest E. Mayo Concert Hall.

Registration opens January 2026!

About the Institute

Costs, Capacity & Ages Costs Residential Camp: $1,200 Commuter Camp: $800

Capacity: 25 students

Ages: Rising ninth graders – graduating high school seniors

About the Day

Tentative Schedule 8:45 am Breakfast & Commuter Arrival

Breakfast & Commuter Arrival 10 am “Essentials Workshop”

“Essentials Workshop” 11:20 am Chamber Music Rehearsals Each student will be placed in a chamber group and be coached one of our world-class faculty members

Chamber Music Rehearsals 12:30 pm Lunch

Lunch 1:30 pm Electives Conducting 101: Bringing Sound to Life through Movement Introduction to Arranging for Your Instrument Recording Basics for Musicians

Electives 2:30 pm Large Brass Ensemble Rehearsal

Large Brass Ensemble Rehearsal 4 pm Special Topic Masterclasses & Recitals

Special Topic Masterclasses & Recitals 5 pm Dinner & Commuter Departure

Dinner & Commuter Departure 7 pm Evening Social Activity Elective Classes Each student will be able to choose an elective class that interests them! Conducting 101: Bringing Sound to Life Through Movement with Dr. Laprade Learn the essentials of conducting and how movement shapes musical expression. In this class, you’ll explore beat patterns, cues, and expressive gestures while developing the skills needed to lead an ensemble with clarity, confidence, and musical intent.

with Dr. Laprade Introduction to Arranging for Your Instrument with Dr. José Beviá Learn the basics of arranging music with a focus on your own instrument. In this class, you’ll explore melody, harmony, and texture while creating your own arrangements in a fun, supportive environment—no composing experience required!

with Dr. José Beviá Recording Basics for Musicians with Dr. Schuette Learn the fundamentals of recording in a hands-on, interactive setting. In this class, you’ll explore basic recording techniques, microphones, and simple audio software while gaining hands-on experience capturing great sound—skills you can use for practice, performance, and creative projects.

with Dr. Schuette

About the Faculty

Brass Faculty

Alex Bender, trumpet

Dr. Jonathan Heim, trumpet

Kathryn Mehrtens, horn

Bob Gale, trombone and euphonium

Benjamin Kauffman, tuba Elective Course Faculty Dr. José Beviá, Introduction to Arranging

Dr. Eric Laprade, Conducting 101

Dr. Paul Schuette, Recording Basics

Questions?

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.