Game Design Camp

Explore 2D Animation at TCNJ

Step into the world of 2D animation and bring your own characters to life, just like in your favorite cartoons! From sketching out ideas to creating a fully animated short film, you’ll explore how animators turn drawings into moving, expressive stories. Whether you dream of animating action-packed adventures or hilarious comedic moments, you will learn the skills and techniques used by professionals, all while having fun and working alongside other creative students. No prior experience is required, just bring your creativity and excitement! Stay tuned for updates about our 2026 summer camps season!

Camp Costs

Residential Camp: $1,200

Commuter Camp: $800

About the Faculty

Joshua Fishburn Josh Fishburn is an Associate Professor of Design and Creative Technology at The College of New Jersey. He teaches game design and creative coding, and is especially passionate about introducing programming to people who think they aren’t programmers. He loves to tinker and experiment with new technologies while taking lots of notes. He holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, followed by M.A. and MFA degrees in Electronic Media Arts at the University of Denver.

About the Camp

Tentative Schedule 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building

9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors

1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building

Questions?

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.