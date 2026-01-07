Comics Camp

Explore Comics at TCNJ | July 12-17, 2026

Learn about the history and theory of comics, tracing the evolution from the caves of Lascaux to Scott McCloud and Manga. You will be tasked with writing and drawing your own comics, as well as sharing your inspiration and passion for comics. Your final comic will be digitized and printed, and the class will culminate in a reading of each other’s work.

Registration opens January 2026!

About the Camp

Costs, Capacity & Ages Costs Residential Camp: $1,200 Commuter Camp: $800

Capacity: 20

Ages: Rising ninth graders – graduating high school seniors

About the Day

Tentative Schedule 8:30-8:45 am Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building

Arrive at the Art and Interactive Multimedia (AIMM) Building 9 am-12 noon Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors 12-1 pm Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors

Lunch in The Atrium at Eickhoff with counselors 1-3 pm Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors

Class in AIMM classroom/lab with faculty and counselors 3-5 pm Optional lab/creative/recreation time with counselors in the AIMM Building

About the Faculty

Belinda Haikes Belinda Haikes is a member of the Design and Creative Technology Department. Her Ph.D. is from Virginia Commonwealth University, where her dissertation looked at intersubjective exchanges through technology and the visual arts. Her scholarly research has been published in the Hz and Media N Online journals. Her creative work has been included in exhibitions and screenings at the Ackland Museum (Chapel-HIll, NC), The CICA Museum (Gimpo, South Korea), the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, The NMC 10 travelling exhibition, and Lightworks (Grimsby, UK) amongst others. Residency awards include a residency with Design Inquiry in Maine and Hambridge Arts Center in Georgia. Her current research project investigates how technology, the sublime and visual culture are understood in the age of ever exponential technology.

Questions?

We can’t wait to connect with you! Email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.