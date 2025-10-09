Summer Camps Frequently Asked Questions

Registration Questions:
How do I register for camp?
First, fill out the registration survey for your summer experience. Click the yellow SUBMIT button to record your survey results. If you are applying for a scholarship, or need more time to decide, stop here. When you are ready to complete your registration, please follow the instructions in your survey confirmation email, or click to purchase your residential or commuter ticket to complete your camp registration. Students are considered fully registered when their registration survey is completed and they have purchased their ticket.
Does filling out a registration survey save my spot in camp?
No, submitting a registration survey simply indicates your interest in participating. Some summer experiences do have a very limited number of spots available. If you are not able to complete your registration yet and would like to inquire about availability, please contact us at summerarts@tcnj.edu.
What is the deadline to be fully registered?
The deadline for registration is June 01, or when the camp has reached capacity.
I have a registration discount or scholarship to apply, but when I go to purchase my ticket, only full price tickets are available. How do I register?
Discounts and scholarships are associated with your email address used for your ticketing system account. When your scholarship or discount has been created, your payment amount will generate automatically when you register with your associated email address.
Financial Questions:
What is your withdrawal/refund policy?
We are able to offer full refunds up to 2 business weeks before the start of your camp session. Withdrawal within 2 weeks of camp or during camp with a doctor’s note or other proof of extenuating circumstances will result in partial refund.
Do you offer payment plans?
At this time, we are unable to offer payment plans, and payment is required in full when your camp registration ticket is purchased.
What forms of payment do you accept?
At this time, we are only able to accept payments in full electronically via credit card.
Do you offer scholarships?
Yes, while we try to work with partner schools in our local community to provide scholarship funding, we are also able to offer limited individual scholarships once our camps reach their minimum enrollment to run.
Do you offer any discounts?
At this time, we are happy to offer a 10% discount for TCNJ faculty and staff. Please email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu BEFORE purchasing your ticket for camp registration so we can create your discount in our ticketing system.
General Questions:
Where do class activities take place?
All our class activities will take place in our studios and academic classrooms in the Art and IMM Building; The Music Building; and Kendall Hall. View a campus map here.
How many counselors will there be on site?
We follow a 1:8 counselor to student ratio in all our camps. We engage a head counselor who manages the program week and stays on site; we also engage additional dorm counselors and day counselors of all genders. Our counselors are undergraduate, graduate, or recent TCNJ alums from the same academic programs as your camp. Counselors undergo background checks and are registered for Protection of Minors training.
Are students responsible for any class supplies?
No, all consumable materials for our Art, Design and Technology camps will be provided.
Where do students eat meals?
All meals are held in Eickhoff Dining Hall. View a campus map here.
My child has a food allergy or dietary restriction, can you accommodate this?
Yes, with advanced notice we should be able to accommodate all requests. Please reach out to us at summerarts@tcnj.edu upon registration so we can connect you with Dining Services to make specific arrangements. We will not be able to accommodate any dietary requests received after the registration deadline of June 01.
My child needs to leave early/arrive late or miss one day of camp. Is this possible?
Yes, please email us at summerarts@tcnj.edu and we will add this to the registration information that is shared with counselors and faculty. Please also speak with your head counselor in person at Sunday registration or Monday AM check-in to re-confirm.
My child has their license and would like to drive themselves to camp. Where can they park?
All daily parking at TCNJ is via permit only. Please have them email us at summearts@tcnj.edu so we can arrange for them to receive a visitor permit for the week. We will share available parking locations along with the visitor permit.
My child has a medication that they can self administer while on campus, is this okay?
Yes. If you wish, you can email summerarts@tcnj.edu and we will make a note for the head counselor to be aware.
What happens if my child has an accident or medical incident on campus?
All minor medical incidents will be treated at InFocus Urgent Care, located in CampusTown, during available hours. Outside of available hours, students will be transported to the next closest available urgent care via taxi with a counselor. In an emergency, we will contact TCNJ Police and 911 for emergency transport to the nearest ER. Parents will be contacted immediately in all situations and the student will be accompanied by a counselor at all times.
Will this camp provide my child with a true college experience? Will it help prepare them for college?
Yes, we think so! We strive to give our students the closest experience to that of a TCNJ student. Students will learn from talented professional faculty that teach the same areas in college level classes. They will learn in the same classrooms, and interact with TCNJ undergrad students as mentors. We also offer portfolio prep in some of our ADT summer experiences.
Residential and Commuter Questions:
Where do residential students stay?
While not guaranteed, our residential campers usually stay in our New Residence Hall in a double room with a roommate of their gender. View a campus map here.
Are your dorms co-ed?
Yes, our dorms are co-ed, but students are separated by gender in separate hallways. Male and Female dorm counselors will be present on all floors.
Are your dorms air conditioned?
Yes, we place our students in air conditioned dorms.
My child has a friend who is attending another ArtsComm camp. Can they room together?
Yes, we try our best to accommodate any roommate requests. Please submit your request to summerarts@tcnj.edu.
What does my child need to bring with them for their residential stay?
Linens (sheets, blankets, towels, pillows) are provided. Students are encouraged to bring their own toiletries and comfort items from home. Music students are encouraged to bring their instrument.
My child is commuting to camp; do they need to bring their own lunch?
No, both residential and commuter students receive lunch on campus as part of their summer experience. Residential students will also have breakfast and dinner with counselors on campus.