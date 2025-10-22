Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Success Stories

Great things happen when people connect in a community that shares their purpose and supports their passions. It’s a truth we live every day—through our commitment to art, music, and media—at the School of the Arts and Communication. We believe that creative minds flourish when learning is collaborative, immersive, and purpose-driven, a philosophy that inspires both students and faculty to amazing feats of success in understanding, interpreting, and transforming our world. Explore the many ways our students, faculty, and alumni are using the power of human expression to create and innovate—and build a lifetime of success.

April 8, 2025
Communication studies assistant professor showcases first in-theaters film
Photo of Chloe Showler
March 3, 2025
Senior visual arts student Chloe Showler among semi-finalists in Mayo Business Plan Competition
Yifeng Hu interviews two people
January 27, 2025
Communication studies professor Yifeng Hu embarks on projects to document and share our country’s AAPI history
Adam Warshafsky, Nicholas Napier and Eric Laprade after the world premiere
November 29, 2022
Assistant Professor and Director of Bands Eric Laprade revitalizes a timeless piece with the Piazzolla Project
April 20, 2016
TCNJ Student Accepted to Prestigious Music Festival
April 18, 2016
Chris Lundy and Ryan Laux Named Winners of 2016 Polansky Fellowship
February 11, 2016
Alumnus’ Art Exhibit Reimagines Vintage Designs
July 21, 2015
From Cuba to campus: Students study and share Cuban art at a historic moment
May 13, 2015
Graphic design major’s spirit mark wins a place in TCNJ’s visual identity
April 26, 2015
Father-and-son broadcasters share a love of baseball—and TCNJ
April 23, 2015
28 students co-author book with communication studies professor
March 10, 2015
TCNJ Chorale collaborates with acclaimed vocal ensemble Magnificat in NY performance
March 1, 2015
Commemorating Katrina: Series examines art and social justice in New Orleans
February 7, 2015
David Vickerman is changing people’s perceptions of classical music concerts
February 7, 2015
IMM students design real solutions for real clients in downtown Trenton
February 7, 2015
TCNJ art team teach children about ecology through lessons on contemporary artists
February 7, 2015
IMM professor collaborates with local elementary school to celebrate diversity
January 7, 2015
Iconic photographs of the Civil Rights movement showcased by TCNJ Art Gallery