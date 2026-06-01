Missy Strong

In a career spanning 32 years, Dr. Missy Strong has taught general, choral, and instrumental music at the preschool, elementary, and middle school levels. She currently teaches elementary general and vocal music in the Mount Laurel Township, NJ school district, as well as graduate courses at Rowan University. Missy is the Host and Executive Producer of the Music Ed Amplified podcast and is the former Executive Producer and Host of The Tuneful, Beautiful, Artful Music Teacher podcast from 2018-2020. She recently received the 2023 Master Music Teacher Award from the New Jersey Music Educators Association.

In 2003, she earned her Master’s in Music Education from Rowan University, and in 2012, a Doctorate in Music Ed with an emphasis in early childhood development from Rutgers, New Brunswick. Her research interests center on infant/toddler music processes, the intersection of neuroscience and music (including culturally responsive practices and the brain), and finding ways to help primary caregivers feel more comfortable making music at home with their young children. Her major music education teachers have included John Feierabend, Lili Levinowitz, David Elliott, and Marissa Silverman.

She served as Music Education Consultant and Curriculum Writer for the Rafiki Foundation, was Senior Research Assistant for Music Together, LLC, and was also Director of Children’s Music Education at the historic Tenth Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia for 10 years. Missy was an Endorsed Teacher Trainer for First Steps in Music and Conversational Solfege through the Feierabend Association for Music Education, for which she was also a Founding Member and former President. A frequent clinician, she presents education workshops, webinars, district PD, conference sessions, and courses at the international, national, regional, state, and local levels.

Dr. Strong is a published author and editor with articles in state and national music education journals. She is a contributing author and co-editor with John Feierabend for the book Feierabend Fundamentals from GIA Publications, and is also a contributing author in Using Technology with Elementary Music Approaches from Oxford University Press, as well as a new book about SEL in the Elementary General Music Classroom by Dr. Scott Edgar. Missy has recorded webinars for the National Association for Music Education, been a podcast guest, and has written pieces for online music blogs and for the Philadelphia Orchestra School Concert Collaborative Group.

Missy and her composer/pianist husband Jeremy live in Southern New Jersey with their four almost-grown children, Ethan, Owen, Lorelei, and Jackson.