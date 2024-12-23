Handshake Job and Internship Feeds for TCNJ

Art and Art Education Internships
- Communications/Graphic Design Intern
- Minnesota Fall 2025, Design Internship
- Minnesota Fall 2025, Business Administration & Studio Internship
- Content Creator | Event Videographer
- Intern, Broadcast Operations & Production
- Video Broadcast Intern
- Video Editor Intern
- Marketing Intern
- Sales & Marketing Intern
- The Wall Street Journal Video Internship, New York (Summer 2026)
You can see the full list of internships, filter by location, and apply for positions on TCNJ Handshake.
Communication, Journalism, and Film Internships
- Marketing Intern
- SUSTAINABILITY ENGAGEMENT/COMMUNICATIONS INTERNSHIP
- EPT Health Education Intern
- Leadership Next Gen Fellowship
- Klump Center Marketing Intern
- Youth Reporting Internships
- Philanthropy Intern – Summer 2026 – Franklin, TN
- Marketing and Sales Intern – Summer 2026 – Dallas, TX
- Marketing and Sales Intern – Summer 2026 – Atlanta, GA
- Overland Expo Ticketing Intern
Design and Creative Technology Internships
Music Internships
- 2026 AAPD Summer Internship Program
- New Student Orientation Intern
- Social Media Intern
- Narrative & Research Design Fellow
- Educational Psychology as a Summer Camp Counselor – Paid Internship
- Art Facilitator and Counselor – Paid Internship
- Operations Internship – Watercraft Inspections
- Summer Camp Paddle Board Instructor
- Summer Camp Ropes Instructor
- Summer Camp Theater Tech Director
