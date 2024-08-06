Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

ArtsComm Connectors

At the School of the Arts and Communication, ArtsComm Connectors are here to make your transition into college life as smooth and rewarding as possible. Focused on first-year and new transfer students, our program is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections, enhancing student engagement, and building a strong sense of community. Whether you’re adjusting to a new environment, looking to get involved, or simply need a friendly face, our Connectors are here to support you as you begin your journey with us.

While all new students are paired with a Connector, you’re welcome and encouraged to explore our Connector bios to learn more about their involvement and interests. Feel free to reach out to any of our Connectors with questions or for additional support as you navigate your first year.

Peer Mentors

Ellie Bice
Ellie Bice ‘28 Music Education – Voice
Alena Bitonti
Alena Bitonti ‘27 Communication Studies
Mya Collins
Mya Collins ‘28 Music (BA) & Spanish (BA)
Richard D’Allassandro
Richard D’Allassandro ‘26 Music Education
Kayla Davis
Kayla Davis ‘28 Communication Studies E-Board: Connector Recruitment and Engagement
Anastasia Dolson
Anastasia Dolson ‘27 Communication Studies
Caroline Dowd
Caroline Dowd ‘26 Communication Studies (Mass Media/Social Media)
Rebecca Farber
Rebecca Farber ‘27 Visual Arts (Graphic Design) E-Board: Publicity/Social Media Chair & Design and Creative Technology Department Liaison
Maura Gathercole
Maura Gathercole ‘27 Art Education E-Board: Art and Art Education Department Liaison
Jennéa Jeter
Jennéa Jeter ‘27 Interactive Multimedia E-Board: Events Coordinator-Career/Professional Development
Kristen Karas
Kristen Karas ‘26 Art Education
Adriana McClain
Adriana McClain ‘27 Graphic Design
Brianna Meyer
Brianna Meyer ‘28 Graphic Design
Caitlyn Miller
Caitlyn Miller ‘27 Graphic Design
Brooke Obuchowski
Brooke Obuchowski ‘28 Communication Studies (Interpersonal & Strategic Communication)
Andre Paras
Andre Paras ‘28 Communication Studies (Mass Media/Social Media)
Paisley Perez
Paisley Perez ‘28 Communication Studies
Victoria Dawn Poliseno
Victoria Dawn Poliseno ‘26 Art History & Visual Culture
Hannah Salgado
Hannah Salgado ‘28 Music Education E-Board: Music Department Liaison
Emily Sinkleris
Emily Sinkleris ‘28 Communication Studies (Interpersonal & Strategic Communication)
Shaina Smookler
Shaina Smookler ‘28 Journalism & Professional Writing
Brooke Stollsteimer
Brooke Stollsteimer ‘26 Communication Studies (Mass and Social Media) E-Board: New Student Engagement Coordinator & Communication, Journalism and Film Department Liaison
Jesenia Vega
Jesenia Vega ‘27 Communication Studies and Psychology E-Board: Events Coordinator-Social Activities
Alondra Villanueva
Alondra Villanueva ‘28 Communication Studies (Mass Media & Social Media)
Amelia (Mel) Watson
Amelia (Mel) Watson ‘28 Music Education