ArtsComm Connectors

At the School of the Arts and Communication, ArtsComm Connectors are here to make your transition into college life as smooth and rewarding as possible. Focused on first-year and new transfer students, our program is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections, enhancing student engagement, and building a strong sense of community. Whether you’re adjusting to a new environment, looking to get involved, or simply need a friendly face, our Connectors are here to support you as you begin your journey with us.

While all new students are paired with a Connector, you’re welcome and encouraged to explore our Connector bios to learn more about their involvement and interests. Feel free to reach out to any of our Connectors with questions or for additional support as you navigate your first year.