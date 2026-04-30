COSA 2026 ArtsComm Student Presentations

TCNJ Opera Theatre to Perform A Grand Night of Opera with Symphony in C

This year’s Celebration of Student Achievement (COSA) at TCNJ on April 28 featured several research, scholarship, and creative work presentations by ArtsComm students. Explore all ArtsComm student presentations by department below.

Art and Art Education Electrical Powers or Patterns? Racial Disproportionalities in the World of Supers – Hyatt Sparks-Woodford

– Hyatt Sparks-Woodford Restoring the Past: The Politics of Art Conservation in the United States – Katelyn Fecho

– Katelyn Fecho “Fah Who Doraze!”: The Use of Collective Joy as a Tool for Resistance * – Jackie Anderson

– Jackie Anderson “A Story of Division”: Family Dynamics and Immigrant Identity in Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous * – Isabel Lindsay

– Isabel Lindsay Contemporary Art Rewriting History: An Intersectional Analysis of Critique – Victoria Poliseno

– Victoria Poliseno Ceramics Exhibition – Tasneem Omar

– Tasneem Omar Exploration of Puerto Rico Through Printmaking – Shane Tomalinas

– Shane Tomalinas Fibrous Histories: Fiber Arts and Historical Frameworks – Emma Pierce

– Emma Pierce I Hope You Find Your Way Home – Kennedy Pettiford

– Kennedy Pettiford Fine Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition – Raquel Faria, Shane Tomalinas, Doris Yan, Murphy Pickering, Dylan Manfre, Gracie Harkins, Skylar Stewart, and Anna Cook

– Raquel Faria, Shane Tomalinas, Doris Yan, Murphy Pickering, Dylan Manfre, Gracie Harkins, Skylar Stewart, and Anna Cook Sgraffito and Nature in Ceramics – Chloe Megaro

– Chloe Megaro Echoes of What Remains – Emily Smerkanich

Communication, Journalism, and Film From Perception to Action: How Bystanders Respond Behaviorally and Emotionally to Gaslighting – Liam Altschul

– Liam Altschul Screening Identity: AAPI Advocacy, Media Representation, and Campus Impact – Gabriella Rees, Bryanna Carrie, Bryce Maher, Catherine Zheng

– Gabriella Rees, Bryanna Carrie, Bryce Maher, Catherine Zheng Notes On My Mortality – Hyatt Sparks-Woodford

– Hyatt Sparks-Woodford Understanding Dimensions of Para-Social Relationships with Top Tik-Tok Lifestyle Influencers – Erin Reilly and Elijah Parkman-Williams

– Erin Reilly and Elijah Parkman-Williams Cross-national Media Coverage of Men’s Mental Health: Community Structure Theory, Female Privilege and Health Access – Gabriella Rees, Sky Pinkett, Olushewa Ogungbangbe, Mia Onove, and Claire Okamoto

– Gabriella Rees, Sky Pinkett, Olushewa Ogungbangbe, Mia Onove, and Claire Okamoto From the Cotton Field to the Closet: The Journey of a White T-Shirt – Loren Karp

– Loren Karp Creating HIV Prevention Messaging in Young College Woman – Joyleen Estrada

– Joyleen Estrada Nationwide Multi-City Media Coverage of Opioid Use: Community Structure Theory, Political Partisanship, and Economic Privilege – Timi Kapp, Shane Powers, Kaden King, Dennis Lipovetsky, and Caroline Dowd

– Timi Kapp, Shane Powers, Kaden King, Dennis Lipovetsky, and Caroline Dowd Cross-National Newspaper Coverage of Drug Trafficking: Community Structure Theory and “Buffered” Health Access Privilege – Sarah Borriello

Design and Creative Technology TCNJ Alma Mater Remix – Chris Ortiz

– Chris Ortiz Creative State – Adriana McClain, Kayla Davis, Alizay Al Quadri, and Shaiyma Rasheed

– Adriana McClain, Kayla Davis, Alizay Al Quadri, and Shaiyma Rasheed Little Piano in a Big House – Jake Sendao

– Jake Sendao J&J Innovations: A 3D-Printing Small Business – Jared Morris and Jennea Jeter