Associate Professor of Music Nicholas McBride inducted into Westminster Choir College Music Education Hall of Fame

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Associate Professor of Music Nicholas McBride was recently inducted into the Westminster Choir College Music Education Hall of Fame. McBride also serves as coordinator of music education at TCNJ.

McBride earned a Bachelor’s of Music Education from Westminster Choir College in 2002. He also earned master’s and doctoral degrees from Teachers College-Columbia University in 2015. “As a Westminster Choir College alum, I am thrilled to be recognized by my alma mater in this way,” he said. “To have my name listed alongside many friends and colleagues in music education—individuals I deeply respect—is truly humbling.”

At TCNJ, McBride teaches various undergraduate courses in Music Education, supervises senior-level student teachers and coordinates the Music Education degree program. His research interests include LGBTQIA+ and gender issues in music education, queer pedagogies and curricula, music teacher education, teacher evaluation, and empathic learning processes in music education.

McBride works tirelessly as an educator and safe space for all of his students. He is founder and principal conductor of the “This is Me” National Choral Festival for LGBTQIA+ youth and allies as well as a Human Rights Campaign Welcoming Schools National Facilitator.

As the Chair of NafME’s (National Association for Music Education) Gender and Sexuality SRIG (Special Research Interest Group), McBride has actively stood up for queer youth.

McBride was recognized during the Westminster Choir College Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Showcase on May 1 at Rider University. According to the team at Westminster, the recognition is a testament to McBride’s “outstanding and enduring contributions to the field of music education and the choral world.”

– Jaxon Leifer ‘25, ‘26