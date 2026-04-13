TCNJ Lyric Theatre to present a celebration of Marc Shaiman’s work

TCNJ Lyric Theatre will present “From Hollywood to Hairspray: The Music of Marc Shaiman” on Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 pm in Kendall Main Stage Theater. Broadway’s Kerry Butler — Tony Award nominee and beloved performer in Hairspray, Xanadu, and Beetlejuice — will join students for a night of song and dance. The evening will feature performances of songs from Hairspray, Smash, Some Like It Hot, and other Broadway musicals.

Each year, Lyric Theatre honors a composer whose work has shaped the world of musical theatre.

“Broadway legends like Marc Shaiman and Kerry Butler agree to work with our students because we have proven, over and over again, that the exceptional work in Lyric Theatre is worthy of their time,” explained Nathan Brewer, director of Lyric Theatre. “Writers like Stephen Schwartz and Jason Robert Brown, along with performers like Lindsay Mendez and Joshua Henry wouldn’t agree to come all the way to TCNJ if our reputation didn’t give them confidence in the experience. After working with our students, Jeanine Tesori said ‘your class absolutely revived me, in body and spirit. Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.’”

Students in Lyric Theatre recently attended a workshop in New York City with Shaiman. Students had the opportunity to perform songs by Shaiman, learn from his expertise, and receive feedback for their upcoming performance.

“Marc was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude by the work of our students. He was emotional throughout the class, as the students surrounded him with their beautiful singing and thoughtful work,” Brewer said. “His stories about working with legendary artists like Bette Midler, and on Oscar-Winning films, and Broadway musicals throughout his career, were filled with important lessons from which our students learned so much.”

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is an academic program which provides an opportunity for students to study the work of a musical theatre composer, take a master class with the composer, and perform a revue of the composer’s greatest works with a Broadway performer.

“I hope that our students leave this experience with an understanding that any of them can achieve their dreams if they show up, do their best work, and take risks at the right place and at the right time,” Brewer said. “Many of our Lyric Theatre students have said that they could have never imagined that they would have access to legendary artists like those who have worked with us. This type of experience is unheard of, even at the most respected conservatories in the world, and we have it right here at TCNJ.”

“From Hollywood to Hairspray: The Music of Marc Shaiman” will take place on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 pm at Kendall Main Stage Theater. The show is directed by Nathan Brewer, choreography by Dani Juraga, and music direction by Peter de Mets. Get your tickets.