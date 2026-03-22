Assistant Professor Matthew Lawrence celebrates film’s fifth anniversary

Filmmaker and Assistant Professor of Communication, Journalism, and Film Matthew Lawrence is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his film, Uncle Peckerhead, at several film screenings this spring.

The celebration began with a series of roadshows from March 20-22, 2026 at PhilaMOCA in Philadelphia, ShowRoom Cinema in Asbury Park, and Focal Point Brewery in Long Island City. Lawrence concluded each screening of the movie with a cast and crew Q&A and a live musical performance by the band who wrote all the music for the film.

One week later, on March 29, 2026, Fantastic Fest’s “Fantastic Best” celebration will include Uncle Peckerhead in their East Coast “Best of” screening series. Though the film’s theatrical release was thwarted by the pandemic, this screening will be a chance to see it in-theater. When asked about this opportunity, Lawrence shared his excitement for the film’s inclusion:

“Getting the chance to finally bring the film to crowds in theatrical, DIY spaces feels incredibly special,” Lawrence said. “It’s the way the movie was meant to be seen and the main reason I make films in the first place: to connect with people.”

Beyond the physical screenings, Uncle Peckerhead will also be featured in upcoming issues of Fangoria and Weird NJ. These newsletters center horror and the intrigue of New Jersey respectively, perfectly encapsulating the essence of Lawrence’s horror films which he describes as “not the scary type (SEE: AHH!), more the weird and cartoony type (SEE: HAHA).”

This film celebration is an achievement for both TCNJ faculty and alumni; Lawrence graduated from TCNJ with a BA in Communication and Media studies before acquiring an MFA in Film Production at Boston University. With these lessons, Lawrence returned to TCNJ to teach future filmmakers about film and how it brings people together. As a professor in TCNJ’s Communication, Journalism, and Film program, Lawrence has always strived to create films alongside his students and inspire them with his creations.

– Jaxon Leifer ’25, ‘26