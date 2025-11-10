TCNJ Opera Theatre to Perform A Grand Night of Opera with Symphony in C

TCNJ Opera Theatre’s inaugural performance, A Grand Night of Opera, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 pm in Mayo Concert Hall. The evening will feature TCNJ vocal students performing operatic classics with visiting artists in residence, Symphony in C, a professional training orchestra for young musicians based in Camden.

The repertoire will include well-known scenes from “Die Fledermaus,” “Hansel & Gretel,” “Le Nozze di Figaro” and “Pirates of Penzance,” prepared under the direction of TCNJ faculty members, Assistant Professor of Voice & Coordinator of Vocal Studies Brandi Diggs and Akiko Hosai, a collaborative artist of piano and adjunct faculty of Diction. The operatic showcase will be conducted by Associate Professor of Music Eric Laprade.

“On behalf of Symphony in C, I am delighted to celebrate this exciting partnership with The College of New Jersey Opera Theatre for A Grand Night of Opera. What a wonderful opportunity this is—for Symphony in C’s young professional musicians to collaborate with TCNJ’s gifted vocal students, and for all of us to share in the joy of live performance together,” said Pamela Brant, president of Symphony in C. “Partnerships like this embody the spirit of learning, mentorship, and artistic growth that define our mission. We are honored to join you for this inaugural performance and look forward to many more musical collaborations in the future.”

Lauren Holmes, a senior music education major, is one of the TCNJ students participating in the Opera Theatre course this semester. Holmes said the course has allowed her and her peers to gain hands-on experience in the opera performance process, including collaborating in duets, trios, and group numbers, and staging our scenes.

“Being able to experience performing opera scenes with a professional level orchestra is a great privilege and I’m honored to be able to perform alongside some musicians who have attended and graduated from some of the best educational institutions for music in the country,” Holmes said. “I feel a sense of pride knowing that we all have been working countless hours learning and memorizing this music, especially because most of us have never been involved in opera at all, aside from singing the occasional aria in the vocal studio.”

Alyssa Cuccurullo, a junior music education major and music performance minor (voice), described the experience as “a pivotal part of my musical journey, allowing me to hone my musical skills and work collaboratively with my peers.”

“TCNJ’s Opera Theatre has given me a unique opportunity to immerse myself in the world of opera, pushing me beyond my comfort zone and helping me discover new facets of my musical abilities,” Cuccurullo said. “The challenges and rewards of preparing for this production have not only allowed me to grow as a performer but also showcase the importance of opera as a living, breathing art form.”

To purchase tickets for TCNJ Opera Theatre’s A Grand Night of Opera featuring and Symphony in C, visit tcnj.edu/boxoffice

– Meaghan Resta