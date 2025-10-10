TCNJ’s Artivism Project to explore joy through campus-wide initiatives

On Sunday, Oct. 12, TCNJ Wind Ensemble and Wind Orchestra, will present the first performance of the 2025-26 season in collaboration with Artivism@TCNJ’s The Joy Project initiative.

The afternoon performance will include works by Katahj Copley, In Living Color; Kathryn Salfelder, Reminiscence; John Barnes Chance, Incantation and Dance; Dimitri Shostakovich, Festive Overture; and Zhou Tian, Nocturne Katahj Copley, Dope.

“The repertoire explores the relationship between joy and one’s identity and also highlights how joy can be viewed as an act of resistance,” explained Eric Laprade, director of bands and associate professor of music.

Since its inception, the Artivism Project has explored a variety of themes in order to raise awareness about social justice and environmental issues through creative, cross-disciplinary practice. Previous projects have included Weather, Life After Loss, Katrina Ballads, and Springs Eternal.

Now in its 10th year, the Artivism Project, under the direction of music department co-chairs Colleen Sears and Laprade, has launched the year-long, campus-wide initiative centered around joy.

“Our last project with Artivism@TCNJ focused on life after loss. We were interested in exploring how connecting over a universal human experience might help us bridge divides and recognize our shared humanity,” said Sears, professor of Music. “Exploring joy as another kind of universal human experience seemed like a natural progression, especially given that joy often emerges from sorrow. We’ve been inspired by the work of poet/scholar Ross Gay who sees joy as a vehicle to focus on ‘what we love in common.’ We hope to do that with this project and are eager to engage with joy, in all its complexity and nuance, through creative practice and human connection.”

The Joy Project invites participants to engage in concerts focused on joy, community events and initiatives exploring joy, as well as collaborative and cross-partner creative projects. The year-long initiative will culminate with a Joy Symposium in April where campus partners can share their work.

More than 30 on-campus partners from across the college are involved in this initiative, as well as a national cohort of educators, ensembles, and organizations.

“What I’m most excited about is that The Joy Project is literally for everyone – whether you are a student, faculty or staff member, alumni, or community member, there will be ways to join the project,” Laprade explained. “With curricular work, creative projects, performances, exhibitions, and a few surprises along the way, it is our hope that the initiative connects us all and reminds us of the small glimmers of joy present in everyday life.”

As president of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Richard D’Allassandro, said he has the opportunity to facilitate the Joy Project throughout the standard operations and events within the TCNJ chapter of the fraternal music society.

“This part of my collegiate experience is what I believe gives me the most joy,” said D’Allassandro, a senior Music Education major. “By performing and collaborating with the brothers of the chapter, we can strengthen the meaning of our philanthropic endeavors in the community and provide a positively themed direction for our events.”

Judi Puritz Cook, executive director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, said she has “admired the Artivism Project for the way it turns creative practice into a catalyst for social justice awareness.”

“When I saw this year’s call for The Joy Project, it was an easy yes to participate. From a teaching and learning perspective, it gives our campus a deeply human framework for connection in and out of the classroom. It reminds us that creativity builds belonging, and that joy can be contagious,” Cook said. “I can’t wait to see what our campus imagines together.”

The Artivism Project@TCNJ is grateful to current co-sponsors, TCNJ School of Education, School of the Arts & Communication, Department of English, Division of Inclusive Excellence, and the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, for their support of The Joy Project and the Joy Symposium in April 2026.

Want to get involved? The campus community is invited to share songs that inspire joy and/or get involved with The Joy Project. The songs will become part of a publicly available playlist. Learn more and submit your songs.

– Meaghan Resta