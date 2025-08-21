New music performance minor launches this fall

The Department of Music has introduced the music performance minor for students pursuing a Bachelor of Music in Music Education at TCNJ. The highly selective program is designed to prepare exemplary students for professional performance opportunities and graduate-level music performance study.

“The new minor in music performance for music education majors is a transformative addition to our offerings at TCNJ. We know first-hand how many of our current and future students are interested in pursuing both education and performance during their studies and are delighted to offer this new program,” says Associate Professor of Music and Director of Bands Eric Laprade who is the coordinator of music performance minor. “With robust solo, chamber, and ensemble performance opportunities, a world-class artist teacher faculty, and our prioritization of individualized, undergraduate-focused education, I do not believe there is a better place to study music education and performance.”

Laprade said the initial response from current TCNJ students has been incredibly positive and the department is excited to offer the program to prospective and incoming students. In order to add the music performance minor to their degree, music education majors will complete an application and audition during their sophomore year.

Associate Professor & Coordinator of Music Education Nick McBride said TCNJ Music Education program’s 100% placement rate for graduates is a testament to the strength of the curriculum and how well the program prepares students to meet the diverse demands of today’s music education field.

“The new music performance minor builds on that strength by offering students an even broader skill set. For Music Education majors, it’s an exciting opportunity to deepen their artistry as performers, which directly enhances their effectiveness in the classroom. It also opens additional career pathways beyond traditional teaching roles—including performance-based work, private instruction, and leadership in community and youth music programs,” McBride said. “This minor supports our mission to prepare well-rounded, highly employable music educators who are equally confident on stage and in the classroom.”

In order to complete the music performance minor, students must complete a total of five course units, comprising applied studio study, secondary-instrument lessons, chamber music, secondary ensembles or relevant music electives, a capstone course, and a senior recital music performance.

“Traditionally, TCNJ’s Music Education program has been performance intensive, and the students gain much experience through their various ensemble participations and solo performances,” explained Associate Professor of Music, Coordinator of Keyboard Studies Tomoko Kanamaru. “The most significant difference with this new minor program is the senior recital requirement. The students will present a full-length, one-hour solo recital, instead of a half recital, which is to be combined with another half recital by a peer student to make a full program. It is the same as the senior recital requirement for the performance majors. The expectation is surely rigorous, and it takes so much to prepare and present a full recital, but some of our music education majors are certainly ready for the challenge.”

Alyssa Cuccurullo, a junior music education major, is pursuing a music performance minor (voice).

“I chose to pursue the music performance minor because it provided a creative outlet that I otherwise would not have had. As someone who is extremely passionate about music and music education, I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to hone my performance skills and do what I love most: making music,” Cuccurullo said.

Tim Holzmann, a junior music education major is pursuing a music performance minor (brass) and is beginning to explore the possibility of graduate-level education.

“This minor provides both myself and many of my peers with a more rigorous performance experience that will greatly benefit us in the future, regardless of whether we choose to pursue a graduate degree in music or choose to enter the workforce after graduation,” Holzmann said.

Christian Rodriguez, a senior music education major, is pursuing the music performance minor (strings) because it allows him to further pursue and be recognized for his passions in both education and performance.

“I am preparing for auditions for a Master of Music in Violin Performance degree post undergrad,” Rodriguez said. “I believe that the music performance minor at TCNJ will introduce the rigor that will allow me to succeed on this post-grad journey!”

Laprade said the minor in music performance for music education is just one of a number of exciting new curricular programs being developed by the Department of Music aimed at providing unique, and transformative experiences to students.

– Meaghan Resta