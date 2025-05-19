Communication Studies Professor Yifeng Hu awarded Innovation in Teaching Award

Professor Yifeng Hu's communication studies class is pictured for lecture and use of the VR headset. April 28, 2025. From YiFeng Hu: "Some good photos of me that I'd love to see used for classroom activities: 01, 04, 05, 07 (the best) For VR: 15, 17, 25"

Professor of Communication Studies Yifeng Hu was named the recipient of the 2025 Innovation in Teaching Award at this year’s Faculty Senate Faculty Awards. This recognition affirms nearly two decades of visionary work in transforming how communication is taught at the college.

“Teaching innovation is not just a professional commitment but a personal passion,” Hu said. “This award serves as a meaningful validation of my dedication over nearly two decades.”

Over her 18-year career at TCNJ, Hu has continuously pushed the boundaries of education, creating immersive learning experiences that resonate with students throughout their college career. From adopting virtual worlds in the classroom as early as 2008 to integrating cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality and AI today, Hu’s approach to teaching has always been driven by two core values: experimentation and student-centered learning.

“I’m constantly exploring how to make learning more dynamic and effective,” Hu said. “My goal is to spark genuine intellectual curiosity while preparing students for real-world challenges.”

Nowhere is this more evident than in her COM 265 course, Emerging Communication Technologies. Through projects like the AI Literacy assignment, students analyze chatbot interactions, critique AI-generated images for bias and offer recommendations for ethical AI use.

“This assignment transforms fear into competence,” said Hu. Her students have gone on to present their findings at the Celebration of Student Achievement.

The course also includes VR-based professional development. Students use VR headsets to simulate job interviews, practice public speaking and engage in perspective-taking scenarios.

Beyond technology, Hu’s innovative methods also focus on community engagement and real-world advocacy. In Intercultural Communication, students conduct ethnographic research and take the Intercultural Development Inventory to grow their global competence. Another standout project is her interdisciplinary course on anti-Asian racism, which led to the creation of the AAPI Advocacy Campaign and a regional Asian American Film Festival.

“My students and I presented at conferences and created award-winning exhibits,” she noted, pointing to the #NotYourStereotype photo project, which received the Alan Dawley Social Justice Award in 2022.

Hu has also led collaborations between communication and other disciplines. In one initiative, her students teamed up with computer science majors to design VR prototypes addressing real-life issues like ADHD, autism, and anxiety. In another, a partnership with graphic design students produced a COVID-19 mental health exhibit that blended research with visual storytelling.

For Hu, the award is not just an end but a new beginning. She plans to continue leading campus workshops on AI ethics, publishing actionable teaching frameworks, and mentoring faculty in innovative course design. She also aims to elevate student voices by scaling projects like the AAPI Film Festival into national models.

“Teaching should light intellectual fires. These technologies aren’t just tools — they’re gateways to professional readiness and personal growth,” Hu said.

-Ally Uhlendorf ’26