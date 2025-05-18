ArtsComm to celebrate commencement

TCNJ School of the Arts and Communication will celebrate its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22. This year’s commencement alumna speaker is Allison Calhoun ’06.

Professor of Art and Art Education Lee Ann Riccardi will serve as the faculty marshal and Olivia Stark ’25 will serve as the gonfalon carrier. The ceremony will also feature four students representing the school’s academic departments: Nathaniel Johnson ’25, Department of Art and Art Education; Maya McKelvey ’25, Department of Communication, Journalism, and Film; Autumn-Brook Tucker ’25, Department of Design and Creative Technology; and Emalina Ascenzo ’25, Department of Music.

Calhoun is manager and archivist at the studio of internationally renowned visual artist Kara Walker in Brooklyn, New York, where she has worked for over a decade coordinating exhibitions, overseeing catalogue projects and preserving the artist’s archive.

Before working at Kara Walker Studio, Calhoun consulted for numerous prominent artist estates and artist studios, focusing on custom database building and collection management. She has organized and completed projects for the Ad Reinhardt Foundation, David Zwirner, Will Cotton, Carol Bove, and Sarah Sze, amongst others.

Calhoun graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Arts from TCNJ and also holds a Master of Library & Information Science from Pratt Institute.