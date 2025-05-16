Psychology and Music double major named Presser Scholar

Emalina Ascenzo ’25, a graduating Psychology and Music double major, is this year’s recipient of the Presser Scholar Award. The $3000 award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of senior music majors who have demonstrated musical and academic excellence, leadership, and service.

Ascenzo who plays the flute said that being a double major was not an easy task.

“Every semester felt like a whirlwind…being a part of a psychology lab, and performing in several music ensembles, but it all helped me grow into the person I am today,” Ascenzo said. “All of my experiences helped me blossom as a musician, student, and overall individual.”

Ascenzo decided to run for corresponding secretary of TCNJ’s women’s professional music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota at the last minute of her spring semester of sophomore year. The position allowed her to get a glimpse of what it was like to be a leader, eventually pushing her to become president the following year.

Being president was Ascenzo’s biggest accomplishment as she planned service initiatives that fostered sisterhood between the members and brought together their love for music.

“I learned what it was like to be a leader and a part of a community, and it pushed me to want to serve others in the best way I can,” Ascenzo said. “My journey as a music major was definitely not a linear path, but it led me to so many amazing opportunities and experiences, and I don’t regret a thing.”

Last fall, Ascenzo had the opportunity to play “Mysterium” by Jennifer Higdon with flautist Olivia Huegias, as a soloist.

“I felt honored to have been picked to play as one of the soloists for that piece. I worked so hard to be able to do something like that, and I think it definitely showcased my growth,” Ascenzo said.

She said she also enjoyed performing at her spring recital this year in front of family, friends, and her elementary and middle school music teachers.

“I felt so proud of how much my musicianship has developed not only over the past four years, but since I started playing the flute in fourth grade,” Ascenzo said.

She said although balancing both majors was challenging, she was able to combine her two passions for her senior capstone papers which inspired her with what she wanted to do in the future. She hopes to pursue school psychology and work with children, using music to help them process and express their emotions.

Ascenzo said the people in the musical department made her feel valued while she was taking on a different major. “I never would have thought I’d make such a big impact on so many people, and I am so honored I was chosen for this award,” Ascenzo said.

Ascenzo plans to use the funds towards her graduate studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University where she will pursue her masters in school psychology.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to study both psychology and music while being at TCNJ, and I hope maybe my story will inspire others to believe in their abilities and take a chance on themselves,” Ascenzo said.

– Emilia Calabrese ’27