5 Questions with Executive Director of Music at Billboard Jason Lipshutz ’10

Jason Lipshutz ’10, executive director of Music at Billboard, came back to TCNJ on April 9 to give a talk on his book “It Starts with One: The Legend and Legacy of Linkin Park.” In a recent interview, Lipshutz answers five questions about his career, time at TCNJ, and advice for students aspiring to break into the industry.

Q: Your book, “It Starts with One,” explores the legacy of Linkin Park. What inspired you to write about this band, and what do you think their lasting impact is on modern music?

A: Linkin Park changed the sound and identity of mainstream rock music, achieved enormous fame and transmitted a message of understanding and hope through their focus on mental health. I was inspired to write about a band that meant so much to so many music fans, especially considering that a career-spanning Linkin Park book had yet to be written

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job at Billboard?

A: Not only is writing and editing stories about music a dream job, but working with the rest of the Billboard team couldn’t be more fulfilling. Our team of experts is at the top of the music journalism game, and I’ve found that their kindness and support to be the most rewarding aspect of my current job.

Q: How did your time at TCNJ shape your path toward a career in music journalism?

A: I would take the train from the Hamilton, NJ train station into New York City twice a week, balancing internships and freelance work with my college courses – and I couldn’t have achieved that balance without the help and encouragement of my professors. I remain extremely appreciative of the TCNJ faculty members who helped me work toward a very specific goal.

Q: What advice would you give to current TCNJ students who are hoping to break into journalism, media, or entertainment?

A: Prioritize flexibility and widen your skill sets. Entertainment journalism operates very differently than when I was a student, with a greater emphasis on multimedia expertise and constantly shifting platforms/presentations. Be nimble with the opportunities you’re given, because there is not one defined path to follow, and this world will continue to evolve.

Q: What’s one thing you learned at TCNJ that you still carry with you in your work today at Billboard?

A: I learned that maintaining reliability is one of the greatest attributes a young professional can have, regardless of their focus. The reason why I am trusted to do my job is because I have spent years hitting deadlines, showing up on time and not turning in haphazard work. That pattern of behavior begins early, so establish yourself as someone that people can count on immediately.

– Emilia Calabrese ’27