TCNJ announces Sullivan Family Endowed Scholarship

TCNJ has announced The Sullivan Family Endowed Scholarship in support of the School of the Arts and Communication students.

The scholarship, established by Trenton State College alumni Thomas (Tom) Sullivan ’80 and Janice (Jan) Sullivan ’83, will be awarded annually to a Trenton/Ewing area student with demonstrated financial need and academic achievement. Preference will be given to first-generation and/or Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) students focusing on public relations and communications with interest in supporting non-profit communities.

“Jan and I had a non-traditional college experience – both working and raising a young family while pursuing our degrees. The college was very supportive of us and we are especially grateful for the child day care center and paid internship opportunities which made managing both life and studies a bit easier,” explained Tom Sullivan. “We hope this scholarship will help fill some gaps for students. We are also grateful for the School of the Arts and Communication, which has provided our advertising agency, Princeton Partners, with outstanding interns and some great employees.”

“The Sullivans started their family on campus and in Trenton. It means so much that they still have that connection and give back, making a huge difference for our students,” said Pamela Barnett, dean of the School of the Arts and Communication.

As the chief executive officer of Princeton Partners, Tom has been committed to helping community banks, non-profits and purpose-driven organizations accelerate growth and impact. Tom has also been a very active leader and supporter of numerous local outreach and nonprofit organizations, including serving as Co-Founder of Activity Works and Mercer Alliance to End Homelessness. He also served as Chairman and board member of Special Olympics New Jersey, Marketing Chair for the Trenton Boys & Girls Club, and Founder of the Princeton Innovation Guild. Tom previously served as a member of the TCNJ Foundation Board of Directors and the TCNJ Alumni Association Board. He is passionate about giving back to the community and to the college where he launched his career and family, and is keenly focused on driving more diversity in the PR and marketing industry.

Jan graduated from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and practiced nursing as an RN, Certified at Mercer County hospitals. At Capital Health System’s Trenton Hospital, Jan was Director of Labor and Maternity, Representative of the Maternal Child Health Consortia, a neonatal intensive care instructor, and a bereavement counselor. At Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, Jan was the Director of Maternal Child Health and was honored as an employee of the year with her unit receiving highest patient satisfaction scores nationally by Press Ganey. For 20 years, Jan was Director of Human Resources for Princeton Partners and also served as project manager for pharmaceutical clients.