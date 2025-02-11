Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

When it comes to romantic relationships, two TCNJ researchers offer advice on how to fight smarter, not harder

red paper hearts border the right side of the frame on a pink background

You emphasized over and over how important the event was to you, and still, your partner showed up late.

“One person might say, ‘What a jerk. I’m really angry,’” says TCNJ Senior Research Scholar Candice Feiring. “Another person might say, ‘I get it, they’ve been super-stressed lately. I know they’ll make it up to me.’”

Researchers Candice Feiring and Yachao Li
Researchers Candice Feiring and Yachao Li

Romantic partners can interpret the same set of events differently, often leading to escalating conflict. But what if partners used the argument to create more intimacy instead?

For years, Feiring has led studies at the psychology department’s Romantic Relationship Research Lab examining how couples handle conflict and how they might do it better. She recently spearheaded a program called HeartSmarts that uses animations to teach relationship skills to young adults ages 18–25. The next goal is to create an AI-driven smartphone app to help them practice the skills learned in the animation.

The tools target the neglected demographic of LGBTQ+ youth, with androgynous and racially indeterminate characters and scenarios specific to queer relationships. In a recent study, Feiring and public health and communications associate professor Yachao Li found that young people responded positively to the animations and were motivated to use the skills in their relationships — which can lead to better relationships and mental and physical health over time.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, their work (and that of other relationship scientists) presents the following advice for managing conflict in romantic relationships:

As threatening as fights can sometimes seem in a relationship, Feiring says, they can be an opportunity to understand your partner’s needs — and express your own.

“Conflicts are common among people who are close,” she says. “You might actually think of them as a way to foster intimacy.”

Michael Blanding