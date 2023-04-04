Communication Studies to host alumni panel, networking reception

TCNJ named top-ranked public college in region by U.S. News

The Department of Communication Studies will host an alumni panel and networking reception on Friday, April 7, from 6-9 p.m. in the Kendall Hall TV Studio. The panel presentations will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and the hors d’oeuvres reception will follow from 8-9 p.m.

The panel will feature the following alumni:

Interpersonal and Strategic Communication

Daliah Ouedraogo ’21

Ouedraogo is currently finishing a master’s degree at Villanova and will attend Howard University’s Communication, Culture, and Media Studies Doctoral Program in the fall.

Mass Media and Social Media

Meaghan Kenny ’19

Kenny is associate commerce editor at Condé Naste Traveller, a luxury travel magazine publishing both print and digital content and owned by Condé Nast, a global mass media company.

Health and Wellness

Kristen Kiernicki ‘09

Kiernicki is associate director, Clinical Content at BioPharm Communications. She manages a team of medical writers who create omnichannel pharmaceutical campaigns for physicians. She has over a decade of pharma agency and medical writing experience.

Emerging Communication Technologies

Kathryn La Capria ’20

La Capria is research teaching specialist, Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies. She will join the Department of Communication Studies as an adjunct professor in the fall semester, teaching New Media and Health Communication.

Digital Filmmaking and Television

Jessica Johnson ’16

Johnson is a primetime Emmy-nominated casting director who has worked in development and reality series casting for over 17 years. She currently works as development casting director for ITV America.

Pat Lavery ’09

Lavery is editor for MJH Life Science, and freelance writer for The Mortgage Note. He previously spent 10 years as an anchor, reporter, and producer for New Jersey 101.5.